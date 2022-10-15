iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.66

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.66 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 107058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

