Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the September 15th total of 284,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 7.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,671. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

