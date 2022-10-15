Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the September 15th total of 284,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 7.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,671. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

