Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.71.
Insulet Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25.
Insider Activity
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
