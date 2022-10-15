Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.71.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

