Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

