Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.