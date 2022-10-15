Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.88.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
