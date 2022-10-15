John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 1.4 %

HPF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

