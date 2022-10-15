JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,450

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,367.69 ($64.86).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,751.50 ($57.41). 2,281,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,275. The company has a market cap of £77.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,867.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,215.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

