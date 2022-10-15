Kaiser Aluminum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.7 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.74 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.