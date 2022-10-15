Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 73,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kalera Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

KAL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 141,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kalera Public has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kalera Public ( NASDAQ:KAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kalera Public will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

