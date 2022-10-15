Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of KSPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

