Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $410.01 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007268 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $410.01 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,095,994 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

