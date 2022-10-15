Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $359.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.54.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.