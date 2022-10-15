KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 290,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

