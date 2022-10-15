Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. 10,926,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.