Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,395 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.