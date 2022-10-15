Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAUG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 1.7 %

BAUG stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

