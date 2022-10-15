Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

