Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $74.59 million and approximately $409,716.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

