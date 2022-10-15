Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.34

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.34 and traded as low as C$109.19. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 1,914 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.12. The firm has a market cap of C$790.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

