Lewis Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
