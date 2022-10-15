LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LianBio Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LianBio stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 207,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 998,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,395,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,728,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,378.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,594 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 128,867 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 339,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

