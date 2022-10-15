Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 23.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

