Lisk Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $105.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007157 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,901,363 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

