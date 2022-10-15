Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

