Loopring (LRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.51 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Loopring has a total market cap of $342.95 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

