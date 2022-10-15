Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $288.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

