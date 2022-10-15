Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in September

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,409,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 11,872,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

