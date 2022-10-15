Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $24.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Lyft by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 371,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,686,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.