MagnetGold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,607.00 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $223.49 million and approximately $30,607.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

