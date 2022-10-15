Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGYR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.46. 5,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 22.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

