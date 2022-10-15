MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

