Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 134,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.08. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co lifted its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 137.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 208,050 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

