Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS CROJF remained flat at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.