Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.68. 1,937,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,866. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

