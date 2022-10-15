Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 137 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.39. 495,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,543. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

