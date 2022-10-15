Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

