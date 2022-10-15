Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,956. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

