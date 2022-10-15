Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

