Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,327,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

