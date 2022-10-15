Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 137 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

NOC traded down $37.25 on Friday, reaching $464.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,154. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.38 and its 200 day moving average is $469.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

