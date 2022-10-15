Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 704 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MMC traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,256. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.