Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of MIG1 stock remained flat at GBX 42 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

