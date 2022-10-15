Maxim Group Trims Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Target Price to $14.00

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lowered Adeia from a top pick rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Adeia has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

