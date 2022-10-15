McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

MCD traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.97. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

