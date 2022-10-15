McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 360 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

