McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maximus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
