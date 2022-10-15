McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maximus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.