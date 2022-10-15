McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 668 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.