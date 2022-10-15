McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $239.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.