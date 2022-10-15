McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

