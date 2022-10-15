McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $148.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

